MUFG Research recommends a new ToTW trade: long CHF/TRY (spot ref: 16.30) with a target at 17.3 and a stop at 15.70.

MUFG also maintains a short AUD/JPY with a target of 84.50 and a stop at 92.50.

"We are recommending a new long CHF/TRY trade idea, and maintaining our short AUD/JPY trade idea. We want to add a short TRY leg to reflect our long-held bearish outlook," MUFG notes.

