The Feds dot plot was a hawkish pause. However, the comments from the Fed chair have been a little less scary.

As a result, we are seeing a rebound in stocks. The NASDAQ index turned back into positive territory after trading down as low as -117.33 points. The index is currently up 3 points.

The S&P index moved down by -31.17 points and is currently only down -4.5 points on the day.

The Dow Industrial Average which was negative going into report fell as low as -428.58 points at session lows but is currently down -304.66 points.