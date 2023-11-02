What's been notable about the market reaction to Gaza headlines this week is that there has been minimal reaction. The ground incursion started on Friday and there was some reaction then, followed by a 'sell the fact' reaction on Monday. Since then, we've seen a bleed in oil on a diminished chance of spread but the headlines aren't hitting the markets like the used to.

In regards to this one, it says that Israel may agree to stop bombing 'for a few hours' so it's hardly a gamechanger in any case.