At the end of January, the United States and the Netherlands came to an agreement to impose new export limitations on advanced semiconductor technology to China.
The Dutch government has now acted.
Politico with the confirmation:
- The Dutch government confirmed for the first time Wednesday it will impose new export controls on microchips manufacturing equipment, bowing to U.S. pressure to block the sale of some of its prized chips printing machines to China.
- The deal, which also included Japan, involves the only three countries that are home to manufacturers of advanced machines to print microchips. It is a U.S.-led initiative to choke off the supply of cutting-edge chips to China.