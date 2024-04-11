NZD/USD is barely changed
---
The New Zealand Food Price Index (FPI) is a measure of the changes in the average price of food items sold in New Zealand.
- calculated and published monthly by Statistics New Zealand
- the FPI tracks the prices of a basket of food items that represent the typical spending patterns of New Zealand households
- the FPI is an important indicator of inflation in New Zealand, as food prices account for a significant portion of household expenditure
---
Electronic Card Sales:
- Data for purchases made in New Zealand on debit, credit and store cards.
- Card spending data covers around 68% of core retail sales in NZ.
- Its used as the main retail sales indicator for the country.