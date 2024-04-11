NZD/USD is barely changed

New Zealand inflation retail sales 12 April 2024

---

The New Zealand Food Price Index (FPI) is a measure of the changes in the average price of food items sold in New Zealand.

  • calculated and published monthly by Statistics New Zealand
  • the FPI tracks the prices of a basket of food items that represent the typical spending patterns of New Zealand households
  • the FPI is an important indicator of inflation in New Zealand, as food prices account for a significant portion of household expenditure

---

Electronic Card Sales:

  • Data for purchases made in New Zealand on debit, credit and store cards.
  • Card spending data covers around 68% of core retail sales in NZ.
  • Its used as the main retail sales indicator for the country.