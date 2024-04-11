NZD/USD is barely changed

---

The New Zealand Food Price Index (FPI) is a measure of the changes in the average price of food items sold in New Zealand.

calculated and published monthly by Statistics New Zealand

the FPI tracks the prices of a basket of food items that represent the typical spending patterns of New Zealand households

the FPI is an important indicator of inflation in New Zealand, as food prices account for a significant portion of household expenditure

---

Electronic Card Sales: