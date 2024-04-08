New Zealand Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO) from the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER)

Business confidence -25%, prior -2%

Capacity utilization 90.2%, prior 91.4%

Comments from NZIER (in brief, bolding mine):

post-election bounce in business confidence and activity seen in the final quarter of last year was short-lived

net 24 percent of businesses in the March quarter expect a deterioration in the general economic outlook over the coming months on a seasonally adjusted basis

on a seasonally adjusted basis net 23 percent of firms reporting a decline in activity over the March quarter

Overall, the results point to higher interest rates having their intended effects in dampening demand to reduce inflation pressures in the New Zealand economy.

net 20 percent of financial services sector firms expect higher interest rates in a year's time

---

The highly regarded New Zealand Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO) is conducted by the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) and is one of the country's longest-running business surveys. It provides a insights into the business climate and economic conditions in New Zealand, and the factors influencing business sentiment, such as domestic and international economic conditions, government policies, and other external events.