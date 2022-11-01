New Zealand jobs report for Q3 2022

  • the jobless rate is stable despite the jump in participation
  • employment is up

Note wage growth (boxed in the pic below) is down q/q and is in line with estimates. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will be aware of this and will see it as an input for their next policy decision (due November 23) - it take some pressure off for a 50bp rate hike, at the margin. Its not the only input of course.

New Zealand jobs report

NZD is very slightly higher, not a lot in it though.