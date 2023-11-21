The notice says that the satellite will be launched in the direction of the Yellow Sea and East China Sea, with Tokyo and Seoul stating that this could be a third attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit - which would be a violation of a UN ban. For some context, North Korea had twice previously attempted what is believed to be spy satellite launches earlier this year but failed.

Interestingly enough, this will be the first launch attempt after Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia's main spaceport back in September here.