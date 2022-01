The details reaffirm more persistent cost pressures, with a 0.5% increase in inflation on the month. That stems from a rise in key components such as foodstuffs and non-alcoholic drinks (+0.9%), and alcoholic drinks and tobacco (+0.3%). Meanwhile, entertainment and leisure inflation also jumped by 5.1% in December.

In any case, this points to a roughly similar inflation in December as compared to November. Let's see if the other state readings will support that narrative later on.