One year inflation 3.0% vs 3.0% prior

Three year inflation expectations 2.9% vs 2.7% prior

Five year inflation 2.6% vs 2.9% prior

Expected home price increase 3.0% vs 3.0% prior

The three-year number has sequentially moved from 2.4% to 2.7% to 2.9% in a worrisome sign but the drop in the five-year might tell the Fed it's just noise. I wonder if the 1-year starts ticking up with oil prices.

Other headlines:

Year ahead expected wage growth +2.8% vs +2.8% prior

Fear of missing debt payments was highest in four years

Household view of personal finances improved modestly in March

Median household spending growth 5.0% vs 5.2%

This report is rarely a market mover but it touches on some of the key numbers the Fed is watching right now.