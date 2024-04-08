Powell balloon
AI image
  • One year inflation 3.0% vs 3.0% prior
  • Three year inflation expectations 2.9% vs 2.7% prior
  • Five year inflation 2.6% vs 2.9% prior
  • Expected home price increase 3.0% vs 3.0% prior

The three-year number has sequentially moved from 2.4% to 2.7% to 2.9% in a worrisome sign but the drop in the five-year might tell the Fed it's just noise. I wonder if the 1-year starts ticking up with oil prices.

Other headlines:

  • Year ahead expected wage growth +2.8% vs +2.8% prior
  • Fear of missing debt payments was highest in four years
  • Household view of personal finances improved modestly in March
  • Median household spending growth 5.0% vs 5.2%
  • Full text

This report is rarely a market mover but it touches on some of the key numbers the Fed is watching right now.