- One year inflation 3.0% vs 3.0% prior
- Three year inflation expectations 2.9% vs 2.7% prior
- Five year inflation 2.6% vs 2.9% prior
- Expected home price increase 3.0% vs 3.0% prior
The three-year number has sequentially moved from 2.4% to 2.7% to 2.9% in a worrisome sign but the drop in the five-year might tell the Fed it's just noise. I wonder if the 1-year starts ticking up with oil prices.
Other headlines:
- Year ahead expected wage growth +2.8% vs +2.8% prior
- Fear of missing debt payments was highest in four years
- Household view of personal finances improved modestly in March
- Median household spending growth 5.0% vs 5.2%
This report is rarely a market mover but it touches on some of the key numbers the Fed is watching right now.