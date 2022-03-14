The 6.0% reading matches the November high.

Three-year inflation survey to 3.8% from 3.5%

Year ahead home price increase to 5.7% from 6.0%

Year ahead household spending +6.4% +5.5% -- new series high

Year ahead price increase expectations for food to +9.2% from 5.9%

Year ahead price increase expectations gas to 8.8% from 7.3%

Perceived probability of losing one's job in the next 12 months to 10.8% from 11.6% -- series low (since 2013)

That three-year inflation number might be the one that gets the most attention from the Fed.