2023 global growth forecast at 3.0% (previously 2.7%), 2024 at 2.7% (previously 2.9%)

2023 US growth forecast at 2.2% (previously 1.6%), 2024 at 1.3% (previously 1.0%)

2023 China growth forecast at 5.1% (previously 5.4%), 2024 at 4.6% (previously 5.1%)

2023 Eurozone growth forecast at 0.6% (previously 0.9%), 2024 at 1.1% (previously 1.5%)

2023 Japan growth forecast at 1.8% (previously 1.3%), 2024 at 1.0% (previously 1.1%)

2023 UK growth forecast at 0.3% (unchanged), 2024 at 0.8% (previously 1.0%)

The contrast in the revisions highlight the diverging views in markets at the moment on the major economies. In other words, it is also in part why the US dollar continues to be in a rather strong position even as the Fed pauses. In judging which central bank can keep their word on higher rates for longer, it is all about how their respective economies hold up. So, there's your clue.