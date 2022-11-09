Republicans only need to pick up 5 seats to take the majority in the House but if the Democrats were going to pull off an upset, one of the first spots you would see it is in Virginia's 7th district.

That's where incumbent Abigail Spanberger is taking on Republican hopeful Yesli Vega.

With 74% of the vote counted, Vega has a commanding 54.5% to 45.3% lead.

From before the vote:

Kyle Kondik, with Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, believes Spanberger still has a slight edge in the race.

“But I tell you what — I think if Spanberger were to lose, that probably would be indicative of Republicans having a pretty decent night in the House,” Kondik said.

More than $20 million was spent on the race.