That comes despite the latest slump in prices, in which we saw WTI crude break back below $70 this week. The sources reported say that OPEC+ is to stick to its deal on output cuts of 2 million bpd until year-end. For now, it looks like Russia is the only one acting to cut down on production.

"This is only a unilateral cut of Russia. No changes for the group until the end of year."

That's according to one of the delegates, with the other saying that no further output cuts were planned for now.