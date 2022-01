Peleton shares halted on production halt

The price of Peloton stock is down 15% in reaction to a internal document saying that they would temporarily halt production to better balance supply with demand.

Pelotine has been the poster child for Covid-19 pandemic. The high price reached $171.09 in January 2021, rising from a March 2020 low of $17.83. The current price is been halted at $26.58. That's down $5.26 or -16.52% on the day.

