People's Bank of China Deputy Governor comments, speaking as part of a press conference:

Will promote effective investment, help resolve excess capacity

China's monetary policy has ample room

There still room for cutting RRR

Will keep yuan basically stable

---

The Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) is a central bank regulation that sets the minimum amount of reserves each bank must hold in relation to their deposit liabilities. Its the percentage of total deposits that banks are legally required to keep on hand, either as cash in their vaults or in a reserve account at the central bank.