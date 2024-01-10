Unrest in Ecuador was sparked by the escape of a notorious gang boss known as Fito from prison.

Riots at prisons followed, and it mushroomed into more widely spread violence across the country, perpetrated by cartel-like criminal gangs.

The headlines were captured on Tuesday by gunmen storming a TV studio and threatening staff.

Now Peru has locked down its border with Ecuador.

---

The official currency of Ecuador is the US dollar, dollarization was implemented in 2000. Rising rates in the US have impacted the country's economy, not in an overly positive way! While this is not the cause of the upheaval, it hasn't helped.

Galapagos is part of Ecuador