There was a modest blip in the price action in the US stocks when the refunding estimates for the 2Q were released and were much higher than expected. The broader S&P and Nasdaq indices dipped into negative territory, but the fall stalled, and the price of the indices rallied into the close.

At the end of the day:

Dow Industrial Average average rose 146.43 points or 0.38% at 38386.10

S&P index rose 16.21 point or 0.32% at 5116.16

NASDAQ index rose 55.18 points or 0.35% at 15983.08

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 14.02.2 or 0.70% at 2016.02

Looking at some of the large-cap stocks :

Shares of Meta Platforms continued their decline with the fall of -10.67 points or -2.41% to $432.62. It's time reached $531.41back on April 5 . The earnings and forecasts were disappointing to investors last week.

Amazon will announce its earnings after the close tomorrow. Its shares rose 0.75% today.

Super Micro Computers rose $32.91 or 3.84% to $890.35. SMCI will announce their earnings after close tomorrow

Microsoft shares fell $-4.07 or -1.0% to $402.28.

Apple rose $4.20 or 2.48% at $173.50 on a analyst upgrade

Tesla rose $25.76 or 15.31% to $194.05 after a surprise trip by Elon Musk to China over the weekend.

A list of the earnings this week, shows:

Tuesday, April 30

PayPal

Lilly

3M

McDonald's

Coca-Cola

Amazon *

AMD*

Super Micro Computers*

Starbucks*

Pinterest

Wednesday, May 1

Pfizer

CVS

MasterCard

Marriott

Qualcomm *

Carvana *

Thursday, May 2

Peloton

Moderna

Apple *

Coinbase *

Block *

DraftKings *

Fortinet *

Friday, May 3