There was a modest blip in the price action in the US stocks when the refunding estimates for the 2Q were released and were much higher than expected. The broader S&P and Nasdaq indices dipped into negative territory, but the fall stalled, and the price of the indices rallied into the close.
At the end of the day:
- Dow Industrial Average average rose 146.43 points or 0.38% at 38386.10
- S&P index rose 16.21 point or 0.32% at 5116.16
- NASDAQ index rose 55.18 points or 0.35% at 15983.08
The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 14.02.2 or 0.70% at 2016.02
Looking at some of the large-cap stocks :
- Shares of Meta Platforms continued their decline with the fall of -10.67 points or -2.41% to $432.62. It's time reached $531.41back on April 5 . The earnings and forecasts were disappointing to investors last week.
- Amazon will announce its earnings after the close tomorrow. Its shares rose 0.75% today.
- Super Micro Computers rose $32.91 or 3.84% to $890.35. SMCI will announce their earnings after close tomorrow
- Microsoft shares fell $-4.07 or -1.0% to $402.28.
- Apple rose $4.20 or 2.48% at $173.50 on a analyst upgrade
- Tesla rose $25.76 or 15.31% to $194.05 after a surprise trip by Elon Musk to China over the weekend.
A list of the earnings this week, shows:
Tuesday, April 30
- PayPal
- Lilly
- 3M
- McDonald's
- Coca-Cola
- Amazon *
- AMD*
- Super Micro Computers*
- Starbucks*
Wednesday, May 1
- Pfizer
- CVS
- MasterCard
- Marriott
- Qualcomm *
- Carvana *
Thursday, May 2
- Peloton
- Moderna
- Apple *
- Coinbase *
- Block *
- DraftKings *
- Fortinet *
Friday, May 3
- Hersey