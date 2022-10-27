>
Putin: The west is saying its world view should be universal
Adam Button
Thursday, 27/10/2022 | 14:27 GMT-0
- Global events have grown into systemic crisis
- Sooner or later the west will ahve to start talks about our common future
- The west tries to contain development of other civilizations
- Our opponents are trying to expand their markets for their products
- The west is saying its world view should be universal
- Western authority is diminishing, the west is losing the trust of others
- Every time the west tries to enforce hedgemony, it will increasingly pay a large price
- We tried to set up relations with the west and NATO and make friends with them, we received a negative reply
- Russia is not challenging the west, it seeks the right to develop
- Russia believes it is inevitable that international finance will open up, cannot depend on one single governance centre
- We need a new global financial structure and moves to settle currencies
Currencies
Currencies are a typically a form of money in wide circulation, being the primary medium of exchange with respect to buying and selling goods and services. These are often issued by a specific government or collection of governments, by way of paper notes and coins. Other forms of currencies include previous metals such as gold and silver, and digital currencies such as Bitcoin. Currencies serve as a backbone of the country’s or countries’ economy, due to the perception of value held by the population that uses that currency.For example, the United States dollar, (symbol $, code USD), or the British pound sterling, (symbol £, code GBP), also known as fiat money, since they are not linked to any specific asset, such as gold or silver. Such metals were traditionally used as the main method of payment, since they held real and actual value. Even after the introduction of paper notes, many countries maintained a gold standard for much of the 20th Century, meaning a unit of money could be exchanged for a fixed amount of gold. How to Trade Currencies?The modern world, with the invention of electronic networks, computers and the internet, has allowed the transfer of money to occur almost instantaneously. It has also spawned a new era in currencies, including digital money, such as Bitcoin and Litecoin. Not backed by any government, but based on a complex set of mathematical software algorithms, the ubiquity of the internet has generated interest and uptake of digital currencies, whilst providing relative anonymity. Digital currencies can now also be traded online, via exchanges and brokers, similar to trading foreign currencies, known as the foreign exchange market. Forex is the world’s largest market, with over $5 trillion turnover per day, where fiat, floating currencies are bought and sold against other currencies, such as the euro vs the dollar (EUR/USD), and the British pound vs the Japanese yen (GBP/JPY).
in national currencies will dominate
- They have effectively pocketed our assets
- We face the most-dangerous decade since WWII
- Period of western domination is over
Headlines updated live. Here's a live translation of the speech in english.
