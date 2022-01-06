We're in the inflationary part of the cycle

There's a great deal of interest rate sensitivity

Pulling back low rates and stimulus is a very delicate thing

We're in the 3rd year of a 7-year cycle

Financial assets could fall but he believes in the real economy

Cash is paying minus-4%. Cash and bonds won't keep up with inflation

Says political consequences of over-tighening would be dramatic

This isn't an environment that's conducive to investments like tech

Three rate hikes this year is a reasonable expectation

There were no clear messages from the Bridgewater founder.

There's more comments coming later but the part of the interview they aired was a bit of a mess of thought.