- We're in the inflationary part of the cycle
- There's a great deal of interest rate sensitivity
- Pulling back low rates and stimulus is a very delicate thing
- We're in the 3rd year of a 7-year cycle
- Financial assets could fall but he believes in the real economy
- Cash is paying minus-4%. Cash and bonds won't keep up with inflation
- Says political consequences of over-tighening would be dramatic
- This isn't an environment that's conducive to investments like tech
- Three rate hikes this year is a reasonable expectation
There were no clear messages from the Bridgewater founder.
There's more comments coming later but the part of the interview they aired was a bit of a mess of thought.