  • We're in the inflationary part of the cycle
  • There's a great deal of interest rate sensitivity
  • Pulling back low rates and stimulus is a very delicate thing
  • We're in the 3rd year of a 7-year cycle
  • Financial assets could fall but he believes in the real economy
  • Cash is paying minus-4%. Cash and bonds won't keep up with inflation
  • Says political consequences of over-tighening would be dramatic
  • This isn't an environment that's conducive to investments like tech
  • Three rate hikes this year is a reasonable expectation

There were no clear messages from the Bridgewater founder.

There's more comments coming later but the part of the interview they aired was a bit of a mess of thought.

