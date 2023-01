The New York Stock Exchange is closed on Monday for the MLK holiday. The CME and CBOT are also closed and SIFMA recommends a holiday in the bond market.

CME Globex trading will continue as normal -- so futures are open -- but will close early at 1 pm ET (1800 GMT) and then reopen at 6 pm ET (2300 GMT).

The FX market is open as always but liquidity will be thinned, particularly after Europe heads out.