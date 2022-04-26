I was initially cautious of this report because it's regarding the Yamal pipeline and there have been numerous false reports of Russia cutting it off. Some of that is simply differences in timing and flows.

The report originates from Poland and basically says that gas just stopped flowing and that there was no explanation or warning from Russia.

In any case, TTF benchmark gas prices have jumped to 104 from 92 since the report.

The thing is, you can't cut off Poland without cutting off Germany as well. Friday was the Russian-imposed deadline for paying for gas in rubles.