Blinken Lavrov

The news here is helping to provide some relief to markets on the day, provided that we don't see a Russian invasion before Blinken and Lavrov meet late next week. In any case, market participants are taking that as a sign of hope at least. Risk trades are faring better as such with stock    futures  pointing higher on the day.

S&P 500 futures are up 0.7%, Nasdaq futures up 0.8%, and Dow futures up 0.6% - clawing back some losses from yesterday.

Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields are also up slightly by 1.2 bps to 1.985% currently.

Meanwhile, in the FX space, the aussie and kiwi are mildly higher while the yen is the laggard as USD/JPY trades back above 115.00 to 115.20. AUD/USD is up 0.2% to near 0.7200 and NZD/USD up 0.3% to just above 0.6700 at the moment.