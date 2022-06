The Russell 2000 index has been particularly hard hit in the past week. That likely reflects higher borrowing costs on smaller US domestic companies as well as multiple compression.

The index was the underperformer yesteday and again today. It's at a session low, down 0.9% while the Nasdaq is up 0.2%.

The 1700 area has been pivotal in the past. The high just before the pandemic was 1695 and the index topped out in 2018 at 1742.