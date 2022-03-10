Putin indicated that obligations to 'friendly' countries would be maintained so this likely limits the damage elsewhere, particularly in some major farming nations.

This is the list of 'unfriendly countries':

Canada

the United States

member states of the European Union

the United Kingdom, including Jersey, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands and Gibraltar

Ukraine

Montenegro

Switzerland

Albania

Andorra

Iceland

Liechtenstein

Monaco

Norway

San Marino

North Macedonia

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Micronesia

New Zealand

Singapore

Taiwan

Note that Brazil isn't on the list and that's a huge agricultural exporter.

What we will need confirmation on is the policy in Belarus. It produces nearly half of the world's potash supply.

Globally, fertilizer prices are already extremely high because of the spike in natural gas prices. There is a spiraling risk of instability in the developing world due to food prices. You can see now why India has taken a very balanced line on Russia. They can't afford to go without fertilizer or source it elsewhere so close to planting season.