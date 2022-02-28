RIA, citing a Ukrainian official, said Russia and Ukraine have ended peace talks today after speaking for four hours. The sides will return to their respective capitals for further consultations before a second round of talks.

Adding a second round, combined with the long duration of talks, suggests there was at least a bit of common ground.

Update: Another report said the next round would be held 'in coming days'.

I think it's important to remember that things run on parallel tracks. Both sides are fighting as hard as they can in a military war and that will set the stage for leverage in talks.

WTI crude oil is up $3.20 to $94.79.