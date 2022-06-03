Russia's Putin is speaking and says:
- we see attempts to blame Russia for problems on global food market
- US decision to print money led to increasing global food prices
- unfavorable situation on global food market is linked to shortsighted policy of Europe in energy
- at the same time they diminished significance of hydrocarbons
- some European countries did not keep long-term contracts for shipments of Russia natural gas
- increased fertilizer prices have nothing to do with the Russia's military operation in Ukraine
- our partners made a lot of mistakes and are now looking for a scapegoat
- situation will worsen due to sanctions on our fertilizers
- reports that Russia does not allow grain exports from Ukraine towards are a bluff
- our estimates show that Ukraine could export 5 million tons of wheat and 7 million tons of corn
- Russia will increase its grain export to 50 million tons
- We are not blocking exports of grain from Ukraine
- Ukraine can export grain from ports it control such as Odessa
HMMMM The "passing of the buck" (to US and Europe), and reluctance to take any blame is not a recipe for any some sort of diplomatic solution to the global inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term problems caused by the Ukraine war (or risks from further aggression).
