China is holding a news conference on economic issues on the sidelines of the annual parliament meeting today, Wednesday, 6 March 2024.

Speakers include

National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Chairman Zheng Shanjie

Chinese Finance Minister Lan Foan

Chinese Commerce Minister Wan

due at 0700 GMT, which is 0200 US Eastern time.

National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Chairman Zheng Shanjie at an event in December 2023