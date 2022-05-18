Some encouraging news coming out of Shanghai. Gradually emerging from its long lockdown.

Shanghai Securities News report

the Shanghai Municipal Financial Work Party Committee and the Shanghai Local Financial Supervision Bureau issues a "white list" of financial institutions, including China Foreign Exchange Trade Center, Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shanghai Futures Exchange, China Financial Futures Exchange, Shanghai Insurance Exchange, China Central Depository & Clearing Co., Ltd. Shanghai Headquarters, China Securities Depository permitted to reopen for business

864 financial institutions in total at this stage

Shanghai is China's largest city, its financial hub, and a critical driver of the entire country's economy.