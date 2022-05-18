Some encouraging news coming out of Shanghai. Gradually emerging from its long lockdown.
Shanghai Securities News report
- the Shanghai Municipal Financial Work Party Committee and the Shanghai Local Financial Supervision Bureau issues a "white list" of financial institutions, including China Foreign Exchange Trade Center, Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shanghai Futures Exchange, China Financial Futures Exchange, Shanghai Insurance Exchange, China Central Depository & Clearing Co., Ltd. Shanghai Headquarters, China Securities Depository permitted to reopen for business
- 864 financial institutions in total at this stage
Shanghai is China's largest city, its financial hub, and a critical driver of the entire country's economy.