Shawn Fain
Shawn Fain UAW President speaks on UAW strike.

As the UAW strikes increases at 38 parts and distributing plants impacting 20 states.

UAWs Fain is on CNBC saying:

  • Have a lot of options with our strike strategy
  • Biggest objective now is ending pay tiers
  • Stallantis waited over a month to respond to our economic demands. This is all on them.
  • GM, Stellantis made the decision for us to strike
  • We want our workers to get their fair share
  • The companies own this, because they chose not to take care of the membership

It seems like the workers are digging in.