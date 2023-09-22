Shawn Fain UAW President speaks on UAW strike.

As the UAW strikes increases at 38 parts and distributing plants impacting 20 states.

UAWs Fain is on CNBC saying:

Have a lot of options with our strike strategy

Biggest objective now is ending pay tiers

Stallantis waited over a month to respond to our economic demands. This is all on them.

GM, Stellantis made the decision for us to strike

We want our workers to get their fair share

The companies own this, because they chose not to take care of the membership

It seems like the workers are digging in.