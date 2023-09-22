As the UAW strikes increases at 38 parts and distributing plants impacting 20 states.
UAWs Fain is on CNBC saying:
- Have a lot of options with our strike strategy
- Biggest objective now is ending pay tiers
- Stallantis waited over a month to respond to our economic demands. This is all on them.
- GM, Stellantis made the decision for us to strike
- We want our workers to get their fair share
- The companies own this, because they chose not to take care of the membership
It seems like the workers are digging in.