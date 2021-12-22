Airlines will no longer be allowed to sell new Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flight tickets from Thursday (Dec 23) till Jan 20

The suspension of sales also apply to those travelling on the Singapore-Malaysia land VTL.

Eligible travellers who have earlier bought tickets will still be allowed to travel via the quarantine-free travel scheme.

The move comes as Singapore tightens its borders amid a rising number of imported Covid-19 cases.

----

Singapore's Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) allows eligible vaccinated travellers quarantine-free entry to Singapore if they meet all VTL requirements.