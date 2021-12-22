Airlines will no longer be allowed to sell new Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flight tickets from Thursday (Dec 23) till Jan 20
- The suspension of sales also apply to those travelling on the Singapore-Malaysia land VTL.
- Eligible travellers who have earlier bought tickets will still be allowed to travel via the quarantine-free travel scheme.
The move comes as Singapore tightens its borders amid a rising number of imported Covid-19 cases.
Singapore's Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) allows eligible vaccinated travellers quarantine-free entry to Singapore if they meet all VTL requirements.