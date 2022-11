Société Générale on levels for Brent crude.

Soc Gen say that the price break down below the September low confirms "persistence in decline." SG say the next potential objectives are at

US$79.20/$77.50, the 50% retracement of the whole uptrend since 2020 and projections of $73.00

To the topside:

the recent pivot high near US$86.80 is near-term resistance

Hourly candles: