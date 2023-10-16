The major US stock indices are closing the day with solid gains to start the trading week.

The earnings calendar kicked off last week with some of the major banks including Citibank, J.P. Morgan, and Wells Fargo. This week there is a mix of financials and tech, industrials, big-cap companies including:

Tuesday: Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, Ericsson, United Airlines, JB Hunt

Wednesday: P&G, Morgan Stanley, Tesla, Netflix

Thursday: Philip Morris, AT&T, American Airlines, TSMC, Nokia, Intuitive Surgical, CSX

Friday: American Express

For today, the numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average up 314.25 points or 0.93% at 33984.55

S&P index of 45.83 points or 1.06% at 4373.62

NASDAQ index up 160.74 points or 1.20% at 13567.97

The small-cap Russell 2000 beat all those indices with a gain of 1.59%.

Some of the outperformance today included: