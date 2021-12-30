A statement from the SA government saying data from its health department indicated suggested that the country had passed its Omicron peak without a major spike in deaths:

rise in deaths over the period was small, and in the last week, officials said, “marginal.”

Fareed Abdullah of the South African Medical Research Council:

“The speed with which the Omicron-driven fourth wave rose, peaked and then declined has been staggering,” “Peak in four weeks and precipitous decline in another two. This Omicron wave is over in the city of Tshwane. It was a flash flood more than a wave.”

Info comes via the New York Times, link for more (may be gated)

For countries awaiting the peak there are still troubling weeks ahead with an expected rise in hopsitilasations, thankfully not at the rate the Delta variant prompted.