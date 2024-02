January 2024 inflation data from South Korea, the slowing rates are aligning with what we are seeing in other economies.

Consumer price index +2.8% y/y (expected +2.9%)

Consumer price index +0.4% m/m (expected +0.4%)

Core CPI +2.5% y/y vs +2.8% in December 2023

January CPI marks slowest rise y/y since July 2023

January core CPI marks slowest rise y/y since December 2021

USD/KRW update