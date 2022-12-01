South Korea inflation data for November 2022.

November CPI +5.0% y/y

  • expected 5.2%, prior 5.7%
  • this +5% for the headline is the lowest in 7 months, that'll be welcome

and -0.1% m/m (this decline will also be welcome)

  • expected +0.1%, prior 0.3%

Core CPI +4.3% y/y is still stronger though

  • expected 4.5%, prior +4.2%
