The S&P and Dow Industrial Average closed at record high levels. For the S&P was the 22nd record close in 2024. The Dow Industrial Average is less than 200 points from Dow 40K.

The NASDAQ index was not so fortunate as it closed down on the day. For the quarter the S&P led the way with a gain of over 10%.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 47.29 points or 0.12% at 39807.38

S&P index rose 5.86 points or 0.11% at 5254.34. The high price of 5264.85 is the new intraday high price.

NASDAQ index fell -20.07 points or -0.12% at 16379.45.

The Russell 2000 of small-cap stocks rose 10.19 points or 0.48% at 2124.54.

For the first quarter, the gains were the largest to start the year since 2019.

Dow industrial average rose 5.62%

S&P index rose 10.16%

NASDAQ index rose 9.11%

Russell 2000 rose 4.808%

What did some of the favored stocks do in the quarter (PS it wasn't all the Magnificent 7):

Amazon, +18.63%

Nvidia, +82.29%

Super Micro Computer, +255.11%

Celsius +51.87%

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF, + 82.47%

Meta Platforms +37.28%

Apple -10.95%

Alphabet +7.95%

Microsoft +11.8%

Micron +38.14%

AMD +22.44%

Caterpillar +23.93%

Tesla -29.25%

Broadcom, +18.74%

Nike -13.44%

Netflix +24.74%

Costco 10.99%

Home Depot +10.69%

Disney +35.5%

Boeing -26.05%

Shake Shack +40.35%

The US stock market will be closed tomorrow in observance of Good Friday.