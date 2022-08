Prior 10.8%

HICP 10.3% vs 10.3% y/y expected

Prior 10.7%

Spanish annual inflation is seen slowing down in August with the monthly estimate also just showing a 0.1% increase as compared to the 0.3% estimate. That said, core inflation was seen at 6.4% y/y and that is up from the reading in July - which was 6.1% y/y. On the balance of things, double-digit headline inflation will do little to ease worries about elevated price pressures in the region overall.