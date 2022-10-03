Spain's factory activity shrinks for third straight month in September -PMI

Spanish S&P Manufacturing PMI Actual 49 (Forecast 49.4, Previous 49.9)

"September data highlighted another difficult few weeks for Spanish manufacturers, with firms experiencing concurrent falls in both output and new orders," said S&P Global's economist Paul Smith.

"Firms on average are expecting a fall in production over the coming year, with worries over high inflation and reduced consumption uppermost in their minds,"

New orders fell again and job losses were registered for the third month in a row.