Former Morgan Stanley Asia chairman Stephen Roach spoke with CNBC

warns the U.S. is on a dangerous path that leads to higher prices coupled with slower growth.

“This inflation problem is widespread, it’s persistent and likely to be protracted,”

"The markets are not even close to discounting the full extent of what’s going to be required to bring the demand side under control... That just underscores the deep hole [Fed chief] Jerome Powell is in right now.”

“The demand side has really gotten away from the Fed,” he said. “The Fed has a massive amount of tightening to do.”

Roach expects inflation to stay above 5% through the end of the year. At the current pace of interest rate hikes, the Fed wouldn’t meet that level.

“50 basis points doesn’t cut it. And, by ruling out something larger than that he [Powell] just sends a signal that his hands are tied,” added Roach. “The markets are uncomfortable with that conclusion.”

I am not sure why Roach isn't known as "Dr. Doom". Its not too late. Unfortunately he may well be correct too.