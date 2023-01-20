The major stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are moving higher led by the NASDAQ which is up nearly 2% as Feds Waller's comments are less hawkish than a feared.

The NASDAQ index is back above its 100 day moving average at 11001.93. It is still well below the high price reached on Wednesday at 11223.41. Stay above the 100 day moving average keeps the buyers and play for more upside potential. The 38.2% retracement comes in at 11270.07 of the move down from the August high. The 200 day moving averages currently at 11566.56. That is close to the swing high for December at 11571.64.