Here's a snapshot of things now:

S&P 500 futures +0.1%

Nasdaq futures +0.1%

Dow futures flat

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.4%

For me, it's a testament to how mixed trading sentiment has been all through the week. There is still US PMI data to follow later today and that is the last data hurdle before the weekend. The euro area PMI data earlier doesn't seem like it is having much of an impact as traders look to be slowly gearing towards key central bank decisions in May instead.