Japanese Prime Minister Kishida is struggling, the latest poll from Mainichi (a media outlet in Japan) shows how badly:
Mainichi Shimbun survey asking people who would make the best next prime minister among eight candidates from the ruling party:
Who's who:
- Shigeru Ishiba, former secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)
- Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa
- Minister in charge of Economic Security Sanae Takaichi
- former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi
- Minister for Digital Transformation Taro Kono
- former Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Seiko Noda
- Current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
- LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi