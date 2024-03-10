Japanese Prime Minister Kishida is struggling, the latest poll from Mainichi (a media outlet in Japan) shows how badly:

Mainichi Shimbun survey asking people who would make the best next prime minister among eight candidates from the ruling party:

Japan pm poll 11 March 2024 2

Who's who:

  • Shigeru Ishiba, former secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)
  • Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa
  • Minister in charge of Economic Security Sanae Takaichi
  • former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi
  • Minister for Digital Transformation Taro Kono
  • former Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Seiko Noda
  • Current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
  • LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi