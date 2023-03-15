- Credit Suisse meets the capital and liquidity requirements imposed on systemically important banks
- FINMA and SNB assert that the problems of certain banks in the USA do not pose a direct risk of contagion for the Swiss financial markets
Separately, Reuters quotes Swiss MP Thomas Matter who says there is no discussion of state aid for Credit Suisse at the moment. He said he wouldn't be surprised if the SNB makes an announcement on Credit Suisse by Monday morning.
There were earlier reports that Credit Suisse had asked the SNB and Finma to make a public statement and this is it. Will it be enough?
This leak about something by Monday is more encouraging as Credit Suisse could be merged with a stronger bank.