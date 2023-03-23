One for the 'Small-print-bros'

via Reuters

FINMA has instructed Credit Suisse to completely write down its AT1 instruments and to inform the bondholders concerned without delay. "The AT1 instruments issued by Credit Suisse contractually provide that they will be completely written down in a 'viability event', in particular if extraordinary government support is granted," FINMA said.

"As Credit Suisse received extraordinary liquidity assistance loans secured by a federal default guarantee on 19 March 2023, these contractual conditions were met for the AT1 instruments issued by the bank," it added.

FINMA has instructed Credit Suisse to completely write down its AT1 instruments and to inform the bondholders concerned without delay.



"The AT1 instruments issued by Credit Suisse contractually provide that they will be completely written down in a 'viability event', in particular if extraordinary government support is granted," FINMA said.



"As Credit Suisse received extraordinary liquidity assistance loans secured by a federal default guarantee on 19 March 2023, these contractual conditions were met for the AT1 instruments issued by the bank," it added.