Russia's state-run TASS news agency reporting that:

Representatives from Russia and United States will meet in Istanbul on Friday,

the two sides would discuss a set of "difficult questions"

No further details at this stage. Tass citing an unnamed source.

A little more incoming:

the two sides would discuss a set of "difficult questions" Including visas, embassy staffing levels and the work of each side's institutions and agencies abroad, among other unspecified issues.