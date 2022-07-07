TD Research remarks com via eFX.

"A major capitulation event may be unfolding in gold...We see evidence that the steepest outflows from broad commodity funds since the Covid-19 crisis may be catalyzing a series of cascading liquidations from various speculative groups. This argues for substantial downside for gold in coming sessions as participants are forced to sell in a vacuum," TD notes.

"Indiscriminate selling by broad commodity funds has now sufficiently weighed on price action in gold to catalyze a break below a critical threshold for a change in gold's trading regime," TD adds.