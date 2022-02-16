Russia continues to reaffirm that they are pulling back troops after supposed military drills but the West continues to argue that there hasn't been any significant movement on the ground to suggest that an invasion is off the table.

It's pretty much a case of he says, she says at the moment and markets are pretty much caught in that quibble.

For the time being, risk assets continue to view the situation as tensions are definitely easing. US futures have turned positive on the day and European equities are also posting modest gains now after a better open. The DAX is up 0.6% and CAC 40 up 0.6% as well.

In FX, AUD/JPY is up 0.5% to 83.08 as commodity    currencies  lead the charge while the dollar and yen lag to start the session.