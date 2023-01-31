The Newsquawk US Market Open: Sentiment soured despite a French inflation induced move higher, US ECI due

Key Points:

European bourses are lower across the board, Euro Stoxx 50 -0.6%, as the upside after France's CPI fizzled out and reverted back to softer APAC performance.

Stateside, futures are similarly pressured and have been in-fitting with European peers throughout the session ahead of key Employment Cost data, ES -0.5%.

USD is on the front foot amid the downturn in risk sentiment, EUR pressured post-French CPI while Antipodeans lag despite strong Chinese PMIs

EGBs are currently mixed/flat, despite pronounced action throughout the session in the wake of French and EZ data points, Bunds are currently towards the lower-end of 136.54-137.30 parameters.

Crude benchmarks have been moving lower throughout the session as sentiment sours somewhat as we move closer to the week's key risk events

Looking ahead, highlights include US Employment Costs, Consumer Confidence. Earnings from Exxon Mobil, Marathon Petroleum, General Motors, Phillips 66, UPS, Pfizer, SYSCO, Caterpillar, AMD, Electronic Arts & Snap.