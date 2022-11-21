The change in near-term sentiment for the dollar isn't just confined to EUR/USD so far today, as pointed out here. The dollar is higher across the board and we are also starting to see some shifts in the near-term bias to be more bullish for the greenback in some dollar pairs. Here's a quick glance at things.

USD/JPY is also now breaking past its own 200-hour moving average (blue line) at 141.10, as buyers look to seize back near-term control. At the same time, they are also pushing past the 100-day moving average at 141.00 so this is looking more and more like a return towards 145.00 potentially for the pair - at least from a technical perspective.

AUD/USD has also dipped back below its own 200-hour moving average (blue line) at 0.6650 and is down 0.9% to 0.6615 currently. That indicates sellers are back in near-term control after the rejection at the key technical resistance pointed out here earlier.

One pair that has been slightly ahead is USD/CAD as buyers held a defense of the 100-hour moving average (red line) last week before pushing past the 200-hour moving average (blue line) again after the first attempt stalled at 1.3400. With oil also on the softer side, the loonie is failing to impress as price now looks to solidify a move back above 1.3400 - after the bounce off the 100-day moving average here.